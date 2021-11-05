Nintendo plans to spend $3 billion on video content, theme parks

Nintendo released its Second Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Management Policy Briefing today, which contained a few exciting announcements. The company will continue to invest a substantial amount of money in future game development, but even more will be spent on establishing new streams of revenue, such as theme parks and new Nintendo stores.

Nintendo plans to spend up to $900 million on future game development, $450 million on non-gaming entertainment such as future movies or other video content, and up to $2.7 billion on Nintendo-themed infrastructure such as theme parks and new stores.

Screengrab via Nintendo

The company also revealed plans for additional video content after its upcoming December 2022 untitled Super Mario film, starring Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy.

“We will work to build software assets in fields other than games [and] will also work to develop new video content, following on from the Super Mario movie,” Nintendo’s president, Suntaro Furukawa, said in the briefing.

This could mean that Nintendo is already planning for Mario movie sequels with Universal’s Illumination Entertainment.

But most of the company’s upcoming spending will be on its infrastructure for new facilities like theme parks and stores. Nintendo’s next store will be a second Japanese location in Osaka, slated to open in late 2022.

Universal Studios Japan will receive a Donkey Kong-themed addition to its Super Nintendo World in 2024 and a Nintendo area is under construction at Universal Studios Hollywood. After Hollywood, Nintendo will open theme park offerings at Universal’s Orlando and Singapore locations.

Nintendo explained that the Switch’s financial success has made the company flush with cash and eager to reinvest profits into further expanding the Nintendo brand presence worldwide.

“The Nintendo Switch business has exceeded our expectations, putting us in a strong cash position in these last few years,” Furukawa said.