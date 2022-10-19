Out of the way Stadia, Netflix is here to play.

The steaming goliath Netflix has been itching to make the transition to gaming and has now taken one step closer to achieving its goal.

With news regarding Stadia’s livelihood being announced in September, the cloud gaming industry seems to have a gap Netflix wants to take advantage of, and quickly.

On day one of Tech Disrupt, Mike Verdu, the VP of Gaming at Netflix, pointed out the “issues with (Stadia’s) business model”, but complemented the overall experience of using Google’s cloud gaming platform.

Verdu shed some light on Netflix’s gaming ambition, sharing that the Los Gatos company had opened an internal studio in Southern California to further their game aims.

According to the Netflix Gaming VP, a former Blizzard employee who oversaw production on Overwatch, Chacko Sonny, will be leading their newest studio. The former executive producer left Blizzard after hearing of sexual harassment claims littering the organization and deciding to move on from the company.

Verdu hyped the arrival of Sonny, praising his prior experience, and pointed out, “You don’t get people like that coming to your organization to build the next big thing in gaming unless there’s a sense that we’re really in it for the long haul and in it for the right reasons.”

We’ll just have to wait to see if their games are as good as their TV shows and films.