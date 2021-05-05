Luminosity signs Karl-Anthony Towns

Luminosity Gaming has signed another athlete as a creator: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns is far from the first athlete that Luminosity has signed. In September 2019, former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman joined Luminosity as a shareholder and ambassador, and the organization added Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay in the past. Trevor May, who famously played lots of Fortnite with Ninja while holding a job as an MLB pitcher, is also an ambassador and shareholder in Luminosity, according to the organization’s website.

The NBA Draft isn't until July, but we've got a signing to announce. We're happy to welcome @KarlTowns to Luminosity!



He'll be joining our growing stable of talent that are passionate about creating hype, and the connection that comes with awesome moments in gaming. #LGLOYAL pic.twitter.com/H9Z1t1hjzy — Luminosity Gaming (@Luminosity) May 5, 2021

Esports organizations signing athletes has become a trend as of late. Budding NFL star Kyler Murray signed with FaZe Clan as “FaZe K1” on April 26.

“I’m so excited to be joining my new teammates Darius Slay and Richard Sherman on Luminosity Gaming,” Towns said in the introduction video. “It’s an amazing adventure to get to this point, and I can’t wait for you guys to see the rest we have in store for you.”

Towns was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year for the 2015-2016 season and has been elected to the NBA All-Star team twice, once as a reserve and once on a starting roster.

Towns’ role in Luminosity was not explicitly revealed in the announcement.