League of Legends and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare were the highest-grossing games in December 2019 worldwide

Two of the most successful titles in history, League of Legends and Call of Duty, came out on top as the highest-grossing games of December 2019, according to a report from Superdata.

Riot Games’ flagship title continues to dominate the PC category. League was the highest-grossing game on PC in December. One reason for this consistency is because the game uses a free-to-play model paired with its own currency system that doesn’t grant competitive advantages, similar to popular battle royale title Fortnite.

But, most notably, Riot has found different methods of ensuring permanent player retention rather than temporary retention, similar to popular FPS title CS:GO. Both games have ensured that once players start playing, they stay playing.

Image via SuperData

Activision’s latest title in the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare, has seen success on console, which tends to be a recurring theme for a CoD release. But Activision scrapped the DLC system and instead relied on microtransactions and battle pass sales, which has worked in its favor since its revenue in Q4 2019 was four percent higher than Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, according to the report.

The title has seen success on PC, too. Modern Warfare is ranked No.7 in that category. That makes Modern Warfare the only game that’s ranked in both the PC and console category at the same time.