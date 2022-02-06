Activision Blizzard was a common sight in headlines during 2021. The company was hit by a massive gender discrimination lawsuit levied by the state of California, and its firings of QA workers at Raven Software led to further public outcry and employee strikes.

The start of 2022 wasn’t calm either, with Microsoft stepping in to acquire Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion. Players should expect to see several of the studio’s titles coming to Game Pass since Microsoft continues to expand its massive catalog.

Such a high-profile acquisition drew the interest of the public, especially after the turmoil regarding the company in 2021. If you’re wondering about what this move could mean to the companies and titles involved, here’s a look at Activision Blizzard’s financial figures from 2021, according to official documents.

How much did Activision Blizzard earn in 2021?

According to Activision Blizzard’s fourth-quarter and 2021 financial results released on Feb. 3, Activision Blizzard’s net revenue for the 2021 year was $8.80 billion, which is up from its $8.09 billion yearly figure from 2020. While overall revenue went up year-to-year, the revenue growth they saw paled in comparison to its new owners. Xbox’s yearly revenue of $16.28 billion surpassed the company’s 2020 figure by over $2 billion.

Activision Blizzard’s fourth quarter certainly didn’t help its 2021 figure. From the beginning of October to the end of December they made $2.16 billion, down from $2.41 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company acknowledged its Call of Duty net bookings (net amount of products and services sold) declined in the fourth quarter compared to previous years, reflected by lower sales of Vanguard and lower engagement in Warzone. Activision Blizzard also announced that Infinity Ward will take over Call of Duty in 2022, for both the next full release and Warzone.