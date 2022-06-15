Former FlyQuest CEO Tricia Sugita joins C9 as chief marketing officer

Former FlyQuest CEO Tricia Sugita, who stepped down from the organization just a few days ago, will join Cloud9 as the chief marketing officer, the organization announced today.

Sugita is an esports veteran and has worked for a large number of organizations over the years in addition to FlyQuest. She joins C9 after spending four years with FlyQuest. She brings over a decade of experience with her to the org and was highly praised in her position as CEO of FlyQuest.

Join us in welcoming @megumixbear to Cloud9 as our new Chief Marketing Officer!



📰 https://t.co/fMHY6NJO94 pic.twitter.com/1hdubVALNz — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) June 15, 2022

Many were saddened to hear that she was leaving FlyQuest, but her position at C9 will bring her core values to the org.

“There’s something about Cloud9 that is incredibly exciting, and Jack is someone who I’ve known and respected for a while now,” Sugita said. “I’ve worked in esports for a long time, but I think this may be the first time that I’ve felt truly unlimited in my potential. I’ve always had this mission to spread happiness and joy to people wherever I go, and I’m thrilled to be able to deliver that to our fans on a global scale here.”

Sugita is well known for bringing many great initiatives to FlyQuest, including its “Go Green” projects, which has raised money for non-profits that help with protecting forests, coral reefs, and the bee population. C9 CEO and co-founder Jack Etienne said that hiring her is a “huge win.”

“Adding Tricia to our team wasn’t just a no-brainer, it’s a huge win,” Etienne said. “The future of Cloud9 looks even brighter with her leading the charge on our marketing efforts. Her experience in the industry runs the gamut. She’s been a COO, CEO, and now we’re proud to help her add CMO to her list of accomplishments.”

In the blog post announcing her arrival, C9 said she will take charge of the “Cloud9 brand, our unique voice, and mission.” She will also lead all global marketing efforts, including new merchandise and initiatives.