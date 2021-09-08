FaZe Clan teams up with Batman in new crossover comic, Batman Month merch drop

In a new crossover with DC Comics, FaZe Clan will be appearing in a limited edition comic alongside Batman and several other related DC superheroes on Sept. 24 as part of the Batman Month celebration lineup.

This is the start of a multi-part collaboration in which FaZe influencers help the caped crusader. The comic will be written by Josh Trujillo, known for his work on multiple Marvel, DC, and videogame properties, and illustrated by DC mainstay Scot Eaton. It will have five different covers, including four extremely limited variant covers highlighting a different founding member of FaZe Clan—Banks, Apex, Temperrr, or Rain.

Along with the comic, FaZe is launching a new series of merch that will mix the typical FaZe Clan branding with various Batman-inspired designs. The merch will also be dropping on Sept. 24.

“We loved the idea of taking on a new life form and creating something tangible for our fans for this special collaboration,” FaZe Clan head of marketing Xavier Ramos said. “To watch FaZe Clan transcend gaming into traditional entertainment over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary and we can’t wait for our fans to see all of the incredible projects we have coming up.”

For Batman fans, DC also announced a new 10-part, scripted podcast series Batman: The Audio Adventures now streaming on HBO Max and updates to the augmented reality app, DC: Batman Bat-Tech Edition, to celebrate the occasion.