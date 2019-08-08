FaZe Clan and Burger King serves up new partnership

FaZe Clan adds another partner to their expanding list, as they announced a collaboration with Burger King to promote the nationwide release of the Impossible Whopper.

FaZe remains one of the most well-known esports organizations in the world and have cooperated with numerous famous brands and products. From automobile giants like Nissan, to website development platform Wix, Burger King is but the latest in a number of global brands to partner with FaZe Clan.

FaZe Clan 🤟 on Twitter We partnered up with @BurgerKing to help launch their Impossible Whopper 🍔 Watch @Temperrr, @cizzorz, @liljarviss, & @Dubsfn stream with the King this Thursday at 1pm. Surprise coming for you guys too!

Thomas “Temperrr” Oliveria, Jack “Cizzorz”, Jarvis “liljarviss“ Kaye, and Danny “Dubs” Walsh will be joining the Burger King himself in a live stream on Aug. 8, 1 pm PT, to promote the Impossible Whopper.

This isn’t Burger King’s first rodeo in the esports world. They’ve once offered the ability to order for delivery in-game from Burger Clan players, and collaborated with Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Seth “Scumper” Abner to promote Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode.

Burger King on Twitter 11/15 @ noon PST // 3pm EST we’ll bring the snacks via @DoorDash https://t.co/ReptR8ijUd

Burger King will be rolling out the Impossible Whopper across the United States on Aug. 8. The burger’s patty is touted as “100% WHOPPER®, 0% Beef”, but has run into controversy over being flame-grilled in the same broiler as the beef and chicken.

While waiting for the live stream to start, you can watch the FaZe Clan and the Burger King himself engage in a taste test challenge, featuring the Impossible Whopper.