Excel Esports partners with JD Sports Fashion

British esports organization Excel Esports is teaming up with U.K.-based retailer JD Sports Fashion, the org announced today. The retail company will be plastered across Excel’s jerseys in 2022.

Excel has been involved in a number of various partnerships that have helped increase its brand beyond the British esports scene. But this partnership with JD is the esports organization’s first dip into fashion and retail.

We’re proud to welcome @JDOfficial as the first Sport Fashion Brand partner of Excel Esports.



JD SPORTS is a pioneer within the sports retail industry, and we believe our partnership will unite gaming and sports fans on a level never seen before.🌍🚀



➡️https://t.co/6qMiMGphNK pic.twitter.com/BB8ks28fTa — EXCEL (@EXCEL) January 14, 2022

“Through this partnership, JD SPORTS will embrace casual and competitive e-gaming audiences across some of the biggest global gaming titles, whilst also delivering world-first digital and virtual experiences,” said Peter Cowgill, executive chairman of JD Sports.

Many non-endemic brands to esports have been starting to trickle into the esports and gaming sector. This partnership marks a continued interest to intertwine fashion and esports as the new industry continues to grow popular.

JD will also have exclusive naming rights to Excel’s academy roster, who currently compete in the Northern League of Legends Championship (NLC). Formerly known as BT Excel throughout 2021, the new academy roster will play under the name JDXL for the foreseeable future.

The worst kept secret 🤐



We are excited to officially announce our @NLClol Division 1 team for the upcoming 2022 spring split!



Give a warm welcome to the team 👏



🔝 @KryzeLoL

🐉 @DanHockley_lol

🧙‍♂️ @EMENES_20010101

🏹 @Zamuleklol

🦸‍♂️ @Kikis1205

Coach @TorokLOL pic.twitter.com/AhA9WVmpz1 — EXCEL (@EXCEL) January 7, 2022

“We are thrilled to announce JD SPORTS as our new partner,” Excel CEO Wouter Sleijffers said. “JD SPORTS is a pioneer within the sports retail industry, and we believe our partnership will unite gaming and sports communities on a level never seen before. We are looking forward to fans and sports fashion enthusiasts immersing themselves in the incredible experiences this partnership will deliver.”

Excel has raised $23.7 million in funding over two rounds and currently competes in FIFA, Fortnite, VALORANT, and namely League of Legends. The org’s main League team will soon compete in the 2022 LEC Spring Split that starts today, Jan. 14. Excel will face off against G2 Esports in their first game of the season at 1pm CT.