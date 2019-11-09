Echo Fox reportedly dissolves, parts ways with players and staff

After a turbulent 2019, Echo Fox investors have confirmed that the team has been completely dissolved, according to WIN.gg. Additionally, the organization let go of all of its players and staff.

“There is no Echo Fox,” an investor spokesperson said. “All the players were let go. The staff was terminated. The logo and uniform—they’re now a collector’s item.”

Echo Fox has been a staple in the esports community since the organization was founded in 2015. It fielded top-tier teams in several leagues, like the North American League of Legends Championship Series, and individual players across multiple fighting game titles.

The organization encountered internal conflict after racist emails surfaced from one of the team’s investors, Amit Raizada. Echo Fox founder Rick Fox would also announce his departure from the company due to the situation.

This launched the team into a spiral, and multiple reports and rumors began to surface about Rick Fox and various members of the organization. Echo Fox ended up losing its LCS spot after failing to remove Raizada as an investor. Riot Games forced them to sell the spot to Evil Geniuses for $30 million.

Even though Echo Fox still had popular FGC players like Leonardo “MKLeo” Perez and Dominique “SonicFox” McLean, the team could no longer afford to pay them or the staff they still had. As a result, the team has released everyone and closed up shop.

There hasn’t been an official announcement from the team just yet, but their Twitter hasn’t posted anything since Sept. 2, and their official website no longer works.

Rebuilding Echo Fox isn’t completely impossible, though. The last remaining shareholders and investors know, however, that if they do decide to revive the team, it will be a “whole new process,” and will need a significant amount of new investors and a ton of effort.