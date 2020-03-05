E3 team plans to continue with current schedule despite coronavirus concerns

Although esport events, gaming conferences, and multiple conventions have been canceled or postponed due to the health concerns surrounding coronavirus, E3 2020 has not budged on its planned schedule.

As of now, the Electronic Software Association (ESA) is planning to continue with its original plans, which will result in thousands of people culminating in Los Angeles to learn about the newest video games, take meetings with companies, and network.

This decision comes about a week after the Game Developers Conference was indefinitely postponed after multiple big names such as Electronic Arts, Sony, and Epic Games pulled out.

Additionally, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Riot Games, and many others have had to cancel events or reschedule tournaments due to the virus.

Related: Riot cancels early VALORANT gameplay capture event due to coronavirus

Despite the cancellations, E3 is still scheduled to being on June 9, with many developers, media personnel, and other industry workers coming in weeks prior to that to get things set up.

Following the city of Los Angeles declaring a state of emergency earlier today, the ESA affirmed it will continue to monitor the situation and make changes where necessary.

“The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, partners, and staff is our top priority,” the ESA said in its statement. “While the ESA continues to plan for a safe and successful E3 show June 9-11, 2020 — we are monitoring and evaluating the situation daily. We are actively assessing the latest information and will continue to develop measures to further reduce health risks at the show.”

The ESA is keeping all of its options open for the moment, so it looks like you should still be looking forward to all the gaming news coming out of E3 2020 on from June 9 to 11.