DreamHack postpones all remaining 2020 events until next year

DreamHack has postponed the rest of its 2020 events until next year due to COVID-19 concerns, the tournament organizer announced today.

“The goal for all of us at DreamHack is to provide great experiences at our events, which thrive by bringing communities together for these shared and beloved festival weekends all around the globe,” DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark said. “We have never had to postpone events like this before—but these are extraordinary times, and the safety of our attendees and staff has never been more important than now.”

Unfortunately we are postponing the remaining 2020 DreamHack festivals.



DreamHack Rotterdam, Hyderabad, Atlanta, Winter, and Madrid will all be postponed until 2021.



As a result of the global concerns around the coronavirus, DreamHack has pushed its Rotterdam, Hyderabad, Atlanta, Madrid, and Winter events all to 2021 in the interest of public and staff safety. Many countries have not and will not allow large gatherings to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

In May, DreamHack also canceled DreamHack Dallas, DreamHack Summer, and DreamHack Montreal due to COVID-19 concerns. But many fans were hopeful that the latter part of the year would be open for possible events.

DreamHack will still be hosting multiple events online, such as stage two of its Open Summer CS:GO tournament or the 2020 NLC Summer Playoffs, which is headed into the third round of games.

The tournament organizer will announce all of the new 2021 dates later this year.