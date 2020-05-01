DreamHack Summer, Dallas, Montreal all postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

DreamHack has postponed three of its summer events until 2021, the tournament organizer announced today. Several other DreamHack events, however, have been moved online, while many other winter tournaments are still scheduled to take place.

DreamHack Dallas, DreamHack Summer, and DreamHack Montreal have now been moved to 2021 while the tournament organizer takes safety precautions due to the coronavirus.

Today, we have taken the incredibly difficult decision to postpone DreamHack Summer, DreamHack Dallas, and DreamHack Montreal until 2021. DreamHack Valencia has been postponed to October this year.



DreamHack Valencia, which was scheduled to take place at the beginning of July, has now been moved to Oct. 8 to 12. Meanwhile, these are the winter events that will still be held as planned for the rest of the year:

DreamHack Rotterdam: Oct. 16 to 18, 2020

DreamHack Hyderabad: Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020

DreamHack Atlanta: Nov. 13 to 15, 2020

DreamHack Winter: Nov. 27 to 29, 2020

DreamHack Madrid: Dec. 11 to 13, 2020

“This was not an easy decision. We have never had to postpone events like this before,” DreamHack co-CEO Marcus Lindmark said. “But these are extraordinary times, and the safety of our staff and attendees has never been more important than now.”

There’s also a number of different events that will be played in an online format. Each CS:GO open tournament, for example, will still give out a $100,000 prize pool and will have an extra day to ensure each match is played with a best-of-three format.

DreamHack Open Valencia, DreamHack Open Montreal, DreamHack Open Hyderabad, DreamHack StarCraft II Masters, and the DreamHack Warcraft 3 Open will all be moved online. The finals of the Northern League of Legends Championship will be played at the Monster Energy DreamHack Studio in Stockholm, while options are still being considered for the Magic: The Gathering Arena tournament.

You can check out all the changes on the official DreamHack website.