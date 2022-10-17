Discord set to globally release Nitro Basic as new tier for premium subscription

Discord is making it cheaper for users to have a premium subscription on the platform with Nitro Basic. The new base-level tier to Nitro only costs $2.99 per month, $7 cheaper than the standard version of Nitro.

Obviously, you won’t get all of the bells and whistles of the standard subscription, but it will give you a few key perks that will enhance the Discord experience. The new subscription will be available globally starting this Thursday, Oct. 20. The product was available for users in the U.K. earlier this summer.

Having Nitro Basic will allow you to use custom emojis from any server you belong to no matter where you are, which is one of the most popular features of the standard Nitro subscription.

Additionally, having Nitro Basic will allow users to upload files up to 50MB. The size limit for normal, unpaid users is 8MB. Subscription holders also get a special profile badge to show that they are subscribers.

The base tier doesn’t give nearly the same benefits as a typical Nitro subscription. The standard Nitro allows you to give two server boosts and have 30 percent off of any other server boosts you wish to dish out. Meanwhile, you can also get HD video on Discord with a standard Nitro sub and upload files that are up to 100MB, up from 50MB for Nitro Basic. Other Nitro Basic features are included in the standard Nitro package.

Along with Nitro Basic going worldwide, Discord today announced that it is rolling out a few features including “Activities,” which allows users in the same voice channel to play games together through Discord including poker, chess, and putt-putt, among other things.