Deutsche Telekom Becomes shareholder of SK Gaming

SK Gaming has announced this morning that Deutsche Telekom acquired a holding stake in the company to become one of its latest shareholders.

“Our acquisition underlines the importance and value that Deutsche Telekom places on eSports and gaming,” Hiro Kishi, head of sports sponsorship at Telekom Deutschland, said in the announcement. “Our networks, products and services provide the best possible environment for the eSports and gaming community. SK Gaming is the perfect partner with whom we can cooperate to shape the market into the future.”

As part of the stake, Deutsche Telekom will join SK’s ownership group alongside other shareholders like automobile company Daimler AG and soccer club FC Koln.

Telekom has sponsored SK Gaming beforehand, with the mobile provider’s logo emblazed on many SK Gaming jerseys since June 2018, but this marks the first time that the two companies have entered an official partnership, instead of a sponsorship.

This announcement came a day after SK Gaming locked in its League of Legends roster for the 2020 LEC season. The team added jungler Kim “Trick” Gang-yun and support Dino “Limit” Tot, the only two changes compared to the team’s previous lineup.

SK, as well as Telekom, will now surely be looking to improve SK Gaming moving forward and build upon the team’s first year in the LEC as well as many other games and titles that SK compete in.