Claims ex-Riot CEO made sexual advances towards assistant declared ‘unfounded’

A 2021 lawsuit filed against former Riot Games chief executive Nicolo Laurent has today been thrown out with the case’s arbitrator stating the claims of sexual harassment and gender discrimination were “unfounded.”

An update on the lawsuit was shared by Riot on May 7, with the company saying it is “deeply grateful that the facts have finally prevailed.” The statement also reiterated Riot’s stance on harassment and discrimination: Neither have any place at the company or within the ranks of its workforce. “It’s also important to state that we will not tolerate malicious accusations against the company or individual Rioters, and we will fight them with the utmost conviction,” the company press team wrote.

Laurent was cleared of wrongdoing by a third-party investigation back in 2021. Image via Riot Games

Laurent shared a brief message on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the announcement was public, stating he was “relieved this is over,” and that he will now evaluate his next steps. “Not only has this opportunistic lawsuit negatively impacted Riot and our teams, it has put Nicolo’s family through a great deal of pain,” the company wrote, adding it will be supporting Laurent and any “potential legal recourse” he may take.

The lawsuit’s result matches that of Riot’s third-party investigation into the original claim that former executive assistant Sharon O’Donnell was wrongfully terminated in 2020 and that Laurent had made sexual advances and comments toward her throughout her tenure at the company. O’Donnell was also suing for medical expenses, lost wages, and other damages she suffered while at the company.

Riot’s board of directors formed a special committee in early 2021 where it was determined Laurent should be cleared of wrongdoing as there was “no evidence Laurent harassed, discriminated, or retaliated against the plaintiff.” Nevertheless, the lawsuit proceeded to arbitration with a resolution reached three years after filing.

Backed by Riot, Laurent initially held his position as CEO after the lawsuit was made public until he departed in May 2023, opting to step away to focus on family.

