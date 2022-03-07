Amazon Prime Video reportedly in talks with PlayStation for a ‘God of War’ live-action TV series

Kratos, and possibly his boy, could be coming to a streaming service near you.

A live-action adaptation of God of War could be coming to Amazon’s Prime Video in a new TV series, according to a report by Deadline.

PlayStation is “in negotiations” with Amazon for the series, which is said to be from The Expanse creators and executive producers Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, and The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins.

God of War stars Kratos, the titular character, who becomes the God of War of Mount Olympus in the original trilogy for the game. Kratos went on to slay most of the gods of Greek mythology before the fourth game brought him to take down the gods of Norse mythology.

PlayStation has been recently making a big push into television with its IP. HBO is filming an adaptation of The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay, and Peacock just announced it has acquired the rights for a Twisted Metal TV series.

Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service, meanwhile, will be home to the recently announced Fallout TV series and an adaptation of Mass Effect, too.

Fans of the series will undoubtedly be excited to begin their fan-casting of the show, wondering aloud who will be best to play Kratos, and potentially his son Atreus, if the show decides to follow the events of the most recent game from 2018.

God of War: Ragnarok, the upcoming God of War video game, is in development and scheduled for release sometime this year.