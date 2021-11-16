Activision Blizzard employees to reportedly launch a walkout today following WSJ report on CEO Bobby Kotick

Activision Blizzard employees are going to stage a walkout today, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. The act is in response to a report by The Wall Street Journal that claims Activision’s CEO Bobby Kotick knew about multiple allegations of sexual misconduct toward female employees of the company for several years.

Activision Blizzard’s employees are reportedly demanding that Kotick be replaced. The longtime CEO of the company failed to inform the board of directors about multiple different incidents, according to the WSJ report.

BREAKING: Activision Blizzard employees say they're launching a walkout today in the wake of the Wall Street Journal article detailing CEO Bobby Kotick's knowledge of sexual misconduct and harassment at the company. They're demanding that Kotick be replaced — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 16, 2021

Since the WSJ article was published, Kotick and Activision Blizzard have tried to dismiss the claims. An Activision Blizzard statement claims the report “presents an inaccurate and misleading view” of the company and the CEO. Kotick also reportedly sent out a video to Activision Blizzard employees today in which he attacked the WSJ article and defended the company, according to Schreier.

This isn’t the first walkout staged by Activision Blizzard employees this year. Hundreds of employees gathered outside of the company’s headquarters in California in July over harassment and “frat boy culture” allegations one week after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed its lawsuit.