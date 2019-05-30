Cash App announced as sponsor for 100 Thieves’ content house

A day after welcoming Jack “CouRage” Dunlop to its content creation team, 100 Thieves has announced Cash App as the sponsor for its Los Angeles-based content house.

CouRage joins 100 Thieves content creator Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and 100 Thieves founder Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag in the Cash App Content House LA. The house will be where two new shows will be produced; “Self-Made,” a video podcast for Nadeshot, and the “CouRage and Nadeshot Show.”

100 Thieves on Twitter Today we’re thrilled to announce the @CashApp Content House LA. With this new partnership, we’ll be bringing to life a variety of new opportunities for our creators and exciting content for our community. #100T Check out the reveal of our new show 🎥: https://t.co/QzoX3zAPvQ https://t.co/Ki1qP8VY1j

As the name suggests, the Courage and Nadeshot Show will be hosted by CouRage, a former Call of Duty esports commentator, and Nadeshot, a former Call of Duty professional player. The show, which premieres in June, will cover gaming, entertainment, and pop culture, and will feature guest appearances from other entertainers and content creators.

Self-Made, which will also premiere in June, will focus on Nadeshot’s business life, presumably meaning his ascent from McDonald’s employee to 100 Thieves founder and CEO.