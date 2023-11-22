Streamer took just one turn to beat BG3’s Raphael boss

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are known for their creativity when it comes to defeating bosses, and one streamer took down Raphael, one of the hardest bosses in the game, in a single turn.

Luality, a Brazilian streamer known for jaw-dropping achievements in different games, faced Raphael in her BG3 playthrough on Nov. 12. While the devil boss is seen as one of the toughest encounters in the entire story, Luality managed to take him down in one turn using a compilation of buffs and Arrows of Many Targets.

Raphael is considered one of the most difficult bosses in BG3 due to the numerous henchmen he summons when you eventually fight him. With them on the battlefield, many players struggled greatly to overcome the Devil on their first try. Playing as Minthara and using Arrows of Many Targets though, Raphael and his henchmen received a chain of critical hits, which took them down in an instant.

While taking down Raphael in a single turn is the highlight of her latest streams, Luality actually finished the playthrough by defeating most enemies in just a single turn. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, they say, and judging by Luality’s success during her latest streams, this vicious playstyle is definitely working.

Those who follow the streaming community more closely or are just fans of Luality herself will know her for other incredible ways of completing games. Dark Souls 3 is considered one of the toughest games, and if you played it, you probably had more than one moment of rage and crisis. Luality, on the other hand, managed to beat it with a level one character…using a dance pad.

So, next time you think a certain fight is impossible to complete in BG3, think again. Luality has proved once more that with a proper setup, everything is possible.