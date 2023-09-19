One Baldur’s Gate 3 player tested every Hag Potion, but they could have just read our guide

Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with countless hidden gems, and one of the more popular side quests in Act One is loaded with them.

The “Save Mayrina” quest line includes a fairytale-like trip to some wetlands that have players face off with an evil witch named Auntie Ethel, and after defeating the hag, players have found that her lair is filled with consumable potions that have ambiguous names to them.

Attempting to save others from feeling the adverse effects of these potions, one player posted to Reddit on Monday giving a rundown of each potion and the effects that they have, many of which aren’t positive.

Unfortunately for the player who claimed they “drank all the Hag Potions in her den so you don’t have to.” The valiant efforts to save people from the less-than-ideal fate was something that’s already been fairly well-documented.

In fact, Dot Esports itself has a guide for the potion effects, and as one of our writers found out, you won’t necessarily die by drinking all of the potions, and there is no special effect from drinking all of them one after another either.

Additionally, there (sadly) is no achievement to be gained from drinking them all so it’s not really worth it to try these potions out. Seeing as Ethel the Hag is in the business of deception, manipulation, and taking advantage of others, it certainly makes a lot of sense that that would be the case, though.

