Larian CEO is already teasing a ‘big’ boundary-pushing follow-up to Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is sweeping reward ceremonies like it’s nothing, bagging seven Golden Joysticks at once. But the fun doesn’t end there for fans of this DnD video game because Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke has recently teased Larian’s “next big game.”

Responding to a Nov. 13 tweet from Larian Studios inviting players to vote for BG3 at the upcoming Game Awards, Vincke commented on how Larian’s “niche RPG” is making such tremendous strides. He further added he wishes he could tell the world about their “next big game” and that BG3’s success inspires the studio to “push boundaries.”

“This is a real honor, especially in a year with so many releases. Seeing our little ‘niche RPG’ make such waves is very motivating. I wish I could tell you about our next big game, but this is really encouraging us to ensure it pushes many boundaries. I’m very excited about it,” Vincke said.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is shaping up to be one of the best-selling RPGs ever, and it’s still clocking in hundreds of thousands of players on Steam daily. Even months after release, the game still easily enters Steam’s top five most-played titles, usually beaten out only by recent or esports titles. It even overshadowed Phantom Liberty and Starfield—two massive RPGs from conglomerate developers.

Not only that, it’s still among the five best-selling games globally, outmatched barely by the stellar release of Lethal Company and franchise sales.

Vincke’s remarks on an upcoming title are definitely stirring up hype within the RPG community. The studio has outputted three turn-based RPGs in a row, each building on the previous and each more successful than the other. Will they manage to do a back-to-back in greatness with this “boundary-moving” game? I sure hope so, as does probably everyone else who has had the taste of Larian’s take on the fantastic world of Faerun.