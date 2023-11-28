Best Rogue multiclass builds in BG3

The master of subterfuge and assassination, the Rogue is an incredibly versatile, high-damage class in Baldur’s Gate 3. Though a great solo class, multiclassing with the Rogue can unlock this class’s power even further.

Whenever you are playing on Balanced or Tactician difficulty, you have the ability to invest points into another class aside from the one you initially chose in the character creation screen. This allows you to pick up traits from other classes and create a powerful amalgamation of abilities, spells, and actions. Below are our picks for the best Rogue multiclass combos in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best BG3 Rogue multiclass builds

Astarion is far from the only Rogue in BG3 | Image via Larian Studios

The Rogue is a well-rounded class that uses a mixture of melee, ranged, and casting abilities. Though versatile, the Rogue does not particularly excel in any particular measure. Rogues pair well with classes such as the Ranger, Bard, and Warlock that give additional weapons and features to the character that can help unlock incredible combat and speech options.

3) Rogue/Warlock BG3 build

The Warlock is a great option if you have an interest in multiclassing any of your characters. The Warlock has a great selection of spells to learn, though only two spell slots. I prefer to go Pact of the Blade with a Rogue build, as it gives additional melee and shielding abilities. Eldritch Invocations are also generally useful buffs that can add a lot to your gameplay.

2) Rogue/Bard BG3 build

If you are familiar with Dungeons & Dragons, then you might know about the classic Rogue and Bard multiclass combo. This combination will give you the most possible number of proficiencies and expertise across various skills. Heavily prioritizing both Charisma and Dexterity, you can be a vital social and utility element to the party.

With this multiclass, I had almost no issue with either locks or speech checks throughout the entirety of Baldur’s Gate 3. In terms of combat, you will need to rely on sneak attack, but Bard levels can provide additional spellcasting options.

1) Rogue/Ranger BG3 build

In pure combat efficiency, the Rogue and Ranger multiclass is simply unbeaten. The Gloomstalker Ranger subclass adds to your already impressive Rogue sneak attack damage and even grants another attack at later levels. This also makes your Rogue far more of a ranged threat and places your character outside the immediate danger most melee character face.

With this class combination, you also don’t need to worry about dumping points into another stat as both the Rogue and Ranger focus on Dexterity. Though not providing the same social or utility advantages as the Rogue/Bard combo, you can make the most out of the Rogue’s combat kit with Ranger levels.