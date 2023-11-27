Baldur’s Gate 3’s final act is still plagued by bugs and players claim it’s ‘unplayable’

Baldur’s Gate 3 players continue to run into issues in the final act of the game and are claiming it’s “unplayable” after the deployment of Patch 4.

Since releasing in August, Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen several fixes and updates released, with 10 hotfixes and four larger patches—the latest of which features over 1,000 fixes, tweaks, and changes.

Players are as angry as Minthara. Image via Larian Studios

As spotted by The Gamer, however, some fans have encountered problems in the third act of the game since the patch was deployed and some have even gone as far as saying the game is “unplayable” in its current form.

Posting on Reddit, several issues were raised, including companions not following your character, NPCs walking in the same spot or completely vanishing, an inability to interact with anyone or anything, and issues with saving and reloading. On top of this, players are also encountering lag that lasts for “about 15 seconds every 10 minutes.”

The issues are mostly prevalent for those who play on PC but the PlayStation 5 version of the game is not immune to the problems, with the main issue being severe lag, and fans are pleading for Larian Studios to issue a fix as soon as possible. If you are on PC, a temporary workaround has been found by some players.

Hotfixes are usually deployed fairly swiftly by the developer when there are issues, with the latest hotfix coming just a week after Patch 4, while there were previously only three days between Hotfix 8 and Hotfix 9.

These issues should be resolved before the Xbox Series X|S version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is launched, with an official release date set to be announced at The Game Awards on Dec. 7. The launch will include up-to-date patches for Xbox, although crossplay across all platforms is not yet available and will instead likely be a focus for development after the Xbox release has taken place.