Baldur’s Gate 3: Navigating the House of Flowers in BG3, explained

The House of Flowers is a location in the Shadow-Cursed Lands in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can first discover the location through a couple of means, but in any case, it’s a confusing place to navigate.

I initially stumbled upon the House of Flowers by accident, as I was strolling through the Shadowlands looking for anything worthwhile. I was also sent back to the House of Flowers during a quest involving Halsin. If you’re confused in any way by the House of Flowers in BG3, the guide below will help you get through it.

Warning: This guide contains spoilers for certain quests in Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Navigating the House of Flowers in BG3

First and foremost, the House of Flowers is located in the central part of the Shadow-Cursed Lands. More specifically, you can find it in the Ruined Battlefield section right by the Shadowed Battlefield waypoint. Once there, your dialogue options will depend on what you’ve previously done in Act 2.

Oliver is more helpful to you than you might think. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re like me, and simply stumbled upon the House of Flowers by chance, then you will be able to speak to Oliver—a Shadow Tiefling child who wants to play a game of hide-and-seek with you. I wrote a guide on how to Oliver’s game of hide-and-seek if you’re struggling to find him. After you win the game, he won’t talk to you anymore. This is all you can do at the House of Flowers for the time being.

The next time you visit the House of Flowers will be when you help Halsin with Thaniel. After Halsin rescues Thaniel from the shadow portal, he will tell you that the boy isn’t recovering well because a part of him is still in the shadow realm. It turns out that Oliver is Thaniel’s other half, and you’ll need to return to the House of Flowers to convince Oliver to help Thaniel.

Of course, if you’re on this quest with Halsin and never met Oliver, you won’t know this information. Instead, you will have to travel to the House of Flowers and meet Oliver for the first time. You will still be able to play the same game of hide-and-seek with him, but you’ll also have a dialogue option to try and convince him to help Thaniel.

If you’re returning to the House of Flowers after already meeting Oliver, then your first dialogue option will be to confront Oliver about Thaniel. Either way, Oliver will not want to help, and he leaves through a portal to another section of the Shadow-Cursed Lands. Go through the portal, defeat the shadow enemies, and pull Oliver out of his protective shield.

The portal that appears after Oliver disappears in the House of Flowers. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Afterwards, you will be able to convince Oliver that helping Thaniel is in his best interest. Telling Oliver that he will always have someone to play with seems to be all he needs to hear.

This causes Oliver to turn into a real boy again, and he proceeds to help Thaniel. You can then return to camp to speak with Halsin and receive a positive status update on Thaniel. This ends all of your possible encounters at the House of Flowers in BG3.

