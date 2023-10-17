Baldur’s Gate 3 players share what secrets they learned ’embarrassingly’ late

We’ve all powered through a game thinking it’s tricky, only to realize right at the end there were easier ways of doing things. Baldur’s Gate 3 players are no different.

In a Reddit thread from Oct. 16, players shared their embarrassingly late discoveries. These could have made their playthroughs much easier and less complicated. After playing Baldur’s Gate 3 for over a hundred hours, players still discovered new moves, mechanics, and items. We guess it’s never too late to learn new things.

Starting with mechanics, players have learned that you can simply select an item and drag it to the character’s portrait to add it to their inventory instead of picking it up. Also, equipped musical instruments can be hidden like the helmets; you just need to hover above them with your mouse cursor, and a checkbox appears.

Now, onto poisons and potions. Throwing a toxin while in camp will create a puddle that lasts for days and automatically dips your whole party’s weapons in it. The toxin effect will last until the next rest, and the puddle persists for days, allowing for multiple uses. You can also place a potion next to a group of characters and shoot it to spread the effect in a small area.

When buying and selling, you can switch from barter to trade, which shows the ‘sell all wares button,’ saving you from the pain of selecting and selling each item. As for movement and travel, you don’t need to be at a waypoint to beagle to fast travel to the next one. You can do it wherever you are.

We hope these tips will help you have an easier and simpler playthrough on your next go and that it will not take hundreds of hours for you to discover, as it took some other players. We are sure there are more ways of playing BG3 in a less complicated manner, but we just have to find them.

About the author