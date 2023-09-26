Baldur’s Gate 3 players left disappointed as Patch 3 brings more trouble than it’s worth

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are complaining about the changes Patch Three made to the game on Sept. 22, claiming it has added bugs rather than fix them.

On a Reddit thread called “Patch 3 kinda sucks,” a player listed the worst elements of the patch, receiving massive support from the community, as users agreed bugs arose after the update was introduced.

In the comments, they mainly pointed at the bug involving a conversation with Gale that was supposed to be fixed, but actually was made worse. He was repeating a conversation about “absorbing a magic item” and instead of fixing it, the update made him repeat both conversations.

The user listed other things that were worse due to the update. They considered that graphical updates made some characters more awkward, such as Raphael and the new dyes.

They also wrote that new bugs had surfaced involving doors, Wyll’s story, censored scenes, and Animate Dead, as well as other parts of the game. Other users shared more of them under the comments.

“I’m on PS5, and I’ve had to permanently drop Lae’zel from my team because of a kind of strobing multicolor explosion effect that emanates from her at all times,” they reported. In the game’s official forum, players are submitting a list of bugs encountered after Patch Three to Larian.

It’s still unclear whether a hotfix is planned to be rolled out by the developer. In addition to numerous bug fixes and performance adjustments, the update brought Mac support for the game, as well as the addition of the Magic Mirror at camp.

About the author