Baldur’s Gate 3 player reveals the “rarest and saddest” dialogue lines — dog lovers beware

In every RPG you need great companions, and we all know how beloved of a traveling pal Scratch the dog has been. As if losing him during your playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3 is not devastating enough, there are several sad dialogue lines that play if you throw a ball in the camp and Scratch is dead.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is inspired by the Dungeons and Dragons 5th edition. For those who don’t know in Dungeons and Dragons, you form your party of companions and embark on various adventures, where you fight monsters and gather experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players got really attached to Scratch, a dog companion, so much that they

did a deep dive into the game’s dialogue files, and put the saddest ones in a Reddit thread.

“Good riddance to the dog. Who’d miss that waggy little tail…” Even Astarion, a rogue companion, tries to hide his sadness about Scratch’s death. And players love seeing the softer side of a high elf, with some claiming that you can see him crying while saying this.

“Everyone assumes I killed the dog. I liked the dog.” Minthara can be heard saying. One player claims that Minthara, a Paladin companion, has some of the best lines in the game.

“I hope there are balls and bones galore, wherever you are…” This is a truly poetic one from Gale, a wizard companion, especially considering that he is a cat person.

Whether you have a pet or not, especially a dog, you know that there is a special connection between a dog and its owner that runs deep. And when this connection is severed, you feel like a piece of yourself is missing, even if it’s just in a game.

