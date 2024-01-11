Baldur’s Gate 3 player discovers the best way to one-shot an opponent

Baldur’s Gate 3 has seen some creative plays over the course of its lifespan. From players speedrunning relationships to using Illithid powers for good, there are so many ways to play BG3 that no one has found them all.

The latest impressive move that was found was a one-shot for Grym. You might be thinking of the Owlbear nuke, a normal meta tactic against Grym. However, one redditor’s friend found a much easier way to replicate the Owlbear nuke result.

This move is normally pulled off with an Owlbear. You need a druid to pull this off, and several spells that maximize size and weight, and then you’re off to crushing your opponents with an Owlbear ACME anvil. This particular one was pulled off with a regular bear and a simple jump, making it substantially funnier than throwing an Owlbear. Throwing a member of your party is funnier, but commanding them to jump is just substantially better.

The best part? You can access the regular bear move much quicker than the Owlbear. The bear is accessible at level two, much more accessible than the level six for an Owlbear. As it stands, this is one of the highest damage plays a lower-level player can pull off.

The joy of BG3 has always been the ability to play the game the way you want to play it, whether you’re a lawful good Paladin or you just fully give into the Mind Flayer powers, much like the classic DnD tabletop the games are based on. While there’s a good chunk of things that have been figured out or tried by the playerbase, the Druid-bear-jump workaround proves that we’ve barely scratched the surface of what can be accomplished in the game. Who knows what the BG3 faithful will find next.