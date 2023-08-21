Baldur’s Gate 3 player accidentally becomes an Oathbreaker because their ‘hand was too strong’

That's one way to break your Oath.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player endured a game-changing mistake after they accidentally became an Oathbreaker due to having too much strength.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, the Paladin class chooses a devotion and must obey their Oath throughout and, if they don’t, become an Oathbreaker—opening up an entirely different subclass for the playthrough.

While playing as an Oathbreaker can be great fun, it’s not a decision that should be taken lightly and you definitely want to avoid stumbling into it accidentally which, unfortunately, happened to one player.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared their hilarious story in a Reddit post on Aug. 20, which essentially saw them become an Oathbreaker because their “hand was too strong.”

Playing as an Oath of Devotion Paladin, the player explained how they played “the role of a knight in shining armor” and was saving everyone they could.

An incident occurred during a fight against some Goblins in a cave in the Emerald Grove, where they stumbled across an unconscious dwarf lying on the floor on the brink of death, having just a single point of HP remaining.

With no healing spells available, the player opted to throw a potion of health onto the dwarf which, usually, would save the day. In this case, however, a tragic sequence of events led to a far different outcome.

After throwing the potion, they soon realized they had the Tavern Brawler feat in their build, which adds strength to items that are thrown, including potions, which led to the death of the dwarf, which the game saw as murder, thus resulting in them becoming an Oathbreaker.

This amusing story only goes to show that the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 can always throw up surprises and you should never let your guard down.

