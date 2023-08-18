Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve the Sarin’s Skeleton puzzle in BG3

Puzzles are among the best and worst things in Baldur’s Gate 3 because they’re usually complicated and lack critical information, much like Sarin’s Skeleton Puzzle. This puzzle has two key parts: finding Sarin’s head and using it at his skeleton.

Sarin’s Skeleton Puzzle in BG3: How to find Sarin’s Skull

You will find Sarin’s Skull in a pouch west of the Undercity Ruins waypoint in the city of Baldur’s Gate, roughly at the coordinates X: -159 and Y: 946.

You can also get gold and a bone from this pouch. Image via Larian Studios

Once you’ve taken Sarin’s skull, a Headless Ghost will appear, but, unfortunately, it doesn’t show you where you need to go.

How to use Sarin’s Skull at his skeleton in BG3

At Sarin’s Skeleton, located in the Lower City Sewers at the coordinates X:-127 and Y:834, you must interact with his skeleton and “insert” Sarin’s Skull by dragging it from your inventory and into the empty slot.

You’ll find quite a few enemies in the area, so be sure to have health potions on hand. Image via Larian Studios

By inserting Sarin’s Skull, he will finally be at peace, and you will receive the rare Magic Amulet as a reward. It should be noted there are many monsters in the area, so you will be in for a fight. I used an invisibility spell to sneak to Sarin’s skeleton and bypass some of them.

After solving the puzzle, it was a little challenging facing off against so many. I used AoE spells and attacks to get rid of them much more quickly, which worked a charm because it saved me from taking them all out one by one.

Sarin’s Skeleton Puzzle Magic Amulet reward stats

The effect isn’t too bad for a rare amulet. Image via Larian Studios

For your hard work in solving the Sarin’s Skeleton Puzzle, you will receive a rare Magic Amulet with the following effects:

Innate Fortitude: You can use a reaction to make one of your Attack Rolls, or Saving Throws an Advantage once every Long Rest.

Although it may not be the best Amulet in BG3, the Magic Amulet is pretty decent, but if you have something better, like the Amulet of Bhaal, you can always sell this for gold. And if you’re in the area, why not pick up one of Dribbles the Clown’s body parts?

