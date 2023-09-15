Baldur’s Gate 3: How to solve Jaheira’s Sanctuary Pin Slot puzzle in BG3

As you make your way through Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll learn more about your companions, including Jaheira, and while you’re in her Sanctuary, there is a Pin Slot Puzzle you must solve. It only takes a few minutes to do if you know where to go.

How to start the Pin Slot Puzzle in BG3

You can start the Pin Slot Puzzle in Act Three in Jaheira’s Study at Elerrathin’s Home in the Lower City of Baldur’s Gate. More specifically, you can find the Pin Slot on the right side of her desk, roughly at the coordinates X: -221 and Y: -32.

This house has lots of good loot, so check everything! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re near the desk, you’ll perform a Perception Check, but even if you fail, you can still see the Pin Slot.

How to Solve the Pin Slot Puzzle in BG3

To solve the Pin Slot Puzzle, you must find and place a Pin in the shape of a Harp into the empty slot. You can then enter Jaheira’s basement and get some epic loot.

But to do that, you must follow these simple steps:

Head up the stairs to the second floor Talk to Tate. He’s at the coordinates X: -219 and Y: -42. You’ll discover that he had been sneaking around and into the Sanctuary, and that’s how he came across the Pin. Once you have the Pin, return to the desk and insert it into the Pin Slot. You can do this by dragging and dropping the Pin into the empty slot. This will open a doorway into Jaheira’s basement. You’ll notice some traps inside the basement, so be careful and disable them if you can. I found a lot of supplies in the basement, so if you’re low, check through all the crates and barrels. You’ll find a bookcase at the back, roughly at X: -1560 and Y: 980. You can open the secret door by Lockpicking it or use the secret key hidden beneath the loose planks to the right.

You’ll perform a Perception Check when you near the bookcase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once inside, you can get epic loot from the Opulent Chest and the Display Case.

Rewards for solving the Pin Slot Puzzle in BG3

You could always sell them for gold if you don’t need them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve solved the Pin Slot Puzzle, you can obtain the following items from the Opulent Chest and the Display Case in the hidden room in Jaheira’s basement:

Belm – Scimitar that deals a minimum of nine damage.

– Scimitar that deals a minimum of nine damage. Staff of the Ram – A quarterstaff that can be used as a one-handed or two-handed weapon.

– A quarterstaff that can be used as a one-handed or two-handed weapon. Khalid’s Gift – An amulet that prevents Jaheira from getting cursed and grants the wearer Khalid’s Gift: Aid.

For the most part, this puzzle was a breeze. But as I didn’t have Jaheira in my party, she couldn’t deactivate the traps, which was a little tricky. But otherwise, it is doable. You just have to be cautious and patient.

Solving the Pin Slot Puzzle is one of the easiest puzzles in BG3, and you’ll find it a welcome relief compared to the Gauntlet of Shar.

