Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Zaithisk Chair Awakened buff in BG3

The Zaithisk is a major plot point for the companion Lae’zel in Act One of Baldur’s Gate 3. One thing that the Githyanki Fighter fails to inform you of is the possibly permanent Zaithisk Chair Awakened buff or debuff you could get from your interaction.

The Zaithisk is another means by which you can attempt to cure your Illithid parasite in Baldur’s Gate 3, though the Zaithisk Awakened buff is by far the best thing that you can leave with from the Githyanki Creche. If you are trying to get this buff, or want to know how to get to the Creche, here’s what you need to do.

How to get the Zaithisk Awakened Buff in BG3

To get the Zaithisk Awakened buff in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to venture through the Mountain Pass after dealing with the Goblin camp. Below is a short summary of all the objectives that you need to meet to get this rare buff:

Go to the Rosymorn Monastery via the Mountain Pass.

Go to the Infirmary to find Ghustil Stornugoss and the Zaithisk Chair.

Sit on the chair instead of Lae’zel and save the game.

Pass an Intelligence, Wisdom, and Charisma or Constitution saving throws.

You will then receive the buff after the Zaithisk has been destroyed.

Where to find the Githyanki Creche Y’llek in BG3

Before you can perform any of the tasks listed above to get the Zaithisk Awakened buff, you first need to find Creche Y’llek. To do this, you need to go through the Mountain Pass found near Wuakeen’s Rest. Use the map below for reference.

Go through Waukeen’s Rest to find the Mountain Pass | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, you need find the stuck gondola near the cliffside and pass a strength check with a DC15 to get access to this wire car. Once all your party is onboard, set off to the over side of the Mountain Pass.

From here, navigate around to the Rosymorn Monastery Waypoint and climb the knotted roots that lead up to a passageway. You need to destroy a wooden plank and complete a short fight, but eventually you will have access.

Jump the gap and destroy the weak planks ahead to enter the Monastery | Screenshot by Dot Esports

I highly recommend spending as much time as you can in the Rosymorn Monastery ruins. Though it might not look like much, you can actually get one of the best legendary weapons in the game here.

Where to find the Zaithisk in BG3

You don’t need to go far as the Infirmary is incredibly close to the entry way | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you are inside the Githyank Creche with Lae’zel, you will be told to find the Infirmary to speak with Ghustil Stornugoss. Thankfully, you do not need to go far, as the Infirmary can be found at the first left after you enter the building.

Pass by two children playing catch with Mage Hand and you can enter into the Zaithisk room. You need to speak with Ghustil Stornugoss, but then you can interact with the Githyanki creation.

Who should sit in the Zaithisk in BG3?

Either your character or Lae’zel can get the buff | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you speak with Ghustil Stornugoss, you will have the ability to use the Zaithisk. If you have Lae’zel in your party, then she will recommend she uses the machine instead of you. You can ignore your companion’s advice, but she will disapprove of your action.

It is better for your character to use the chair instead of Lae’zel. The Githyanki character is extremely unwilling to use Illithid powers, so the buff will likely be wasted on Lae’zel for much of the story.

If you want to embrace your Tadpole’s powers, then you or a more willing party member should sit on the chair. If you want to ignore your Illithid powers, then it does not really matter who sits on the chair.

How to get the Awakened Illithid Powers buff in BG3

In order to get the Zaithisk Awakened buff in Baldur’s Gate 3, you need to pass three extremely difficult skill checks. Due to this, I recommend that you save before making the skill checks so you can reload if you fail any. Unless you are on Honor Mode, trial and error is the best way to get the buff.

To acquire this buff, you need to pass a 12DC Intelligence Saving Throw, a 15DC Wisdom Saving Throw, and an 18DC Charisma, Constitution, or additional Intelligence Saving Throw. At a low level, these are almost impossible to make without any advantage or bonuses.

There are a few methods you can attempt to make this process much easier. First, you need to bring along a spellcaster that can cast Guidance on you. If you want the best chances to pass the checks, you should go to Withers, respec to the Bard College of Valor subclass, and do the following:

Put 16 points into Intelligence and Wisdom.

At levels four and eight, select Ability Improvement and put points into Intelligence.

Learn the Guidance cantrip

After you have completed the skill checks, go back to Withers and respect to your desired class. Though this might be costly, setting you back around 200 gold, it is well worth the price of the buff.

What is the Awakened buff in BG3?

The Awakened Illithid Powers buff gives you the ability to use Illithid Powers as a bonus action. Whenever you encounter your first tadpole in the wild, whether it be in the Emerald Grove or Goblin Camp, you can consume the additional tadpoles to get Illithid Powers.

Illithid Powers are some of the best abilities and spells in Baldur’s Gate 3, although they often come at the expense of disapproval from other party members. If you want to explore these unique abilities, then I highly recommend pursuing the Awakened buff.