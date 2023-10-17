Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Everburn Blade (Flaming Sword) in BG3

This weapon will carry you through most of the game.

The Everburn Blade is an amazing weapon to have in the early stages of Baldur’s Gate 3. If you have been roaming around the Wilderness in search of this weapon in Act One and never managed to find it, that’s because you might have overlooked one location. The Everburn Blade is wielded by one particular character on board the Nautiloid, which is the tutorial area in the game.

This gives you a small window of opportunity to grab the Everburn Blade since the Nautiloid sequence ends pretty quickly. So, the first course of action is figuring out where to find the weapon on the Mind Flayer’s ship.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the Everburn Blade in BG3.

Where to find the Everburn Blade in Baldur’s Gate 3

Get to the control room to find the weapon. Image via Larian Studios

The Everburn Blade is an uncommon two-handed Greatsword-class weapon that is wielded by Commander Zhalk. The weapon works like any other Greatsword-class weapon with its moveset of Cleave, Lacerate, and Pommel Strike, but what makes it special is its passive ability. The Ever-Burning equipment feature on the Everburn Blade ensures that it is always on fire.

Getting it requires you to go through the majority of the Nautiloid and team up with Lae’zel and Shadowheart first. When you clear through most of the Mind Flayer ship, you will get to the control room where you find Commander Zhalk in combat with a Mind Flayer. If you look closely, you will notice the Everburn Blade in Commander Zhalk’s hands.

The next course of action is parting the weapon from the hellish Fiend.

How to get the Everburn Blade in Baldur’s Gate 3

This can be a tricky situation to maneuver. Image via Larian Studios.

Now comes the tough part. To acquire the Everburn Blade in BG3, you’ll need to defeat Commander Zhalk—in one way or another.

Commander Zhalk is no pushover in battle and the Mind Flayer can only hold him back for so long. Note that the Mind Flayer will not remain your ally for long, so make sure that you are in a safe position before he inevitably turns on you later. From this point on, there are a couple of ways to go about getting the Everburn Blade for yourself.

Helping the Mind Flayer

The first method is to help the Mind Flayer defeat Commander Zhalk. Simply buff the Mind Flayer with spells or cast debuffs on Zhalk instead of hitting him yourself, since most of your attacks will probably not connect anyway. If you’re playing on lower difficulty levels, you will notice the Mind Flayer’s attacks hit really hard, so it is in your best interests to make sure it keeps up its assault.

It will take a while but the Mind Flayer will eventually whittle down Commander Zhalk. As soon as this happens, you are free to grab the Everburn Blade off his corpse, netting you a good 75 to 150 XP depending on the difficulty level you’re playing on.

However, be careful because the Mind Flayer will immediately turn on you after Zhalk falls. He will be as elusive as Zhalk was and most of your attacks will miss. At this point, you can either decide to attempt to finish him off or run for the controls to crash the Nautiloid with your new weapon in hand.

Mind-controlling Zhalk

Your journey only begins from here. Image via Larian Studios

The second method involves forcing Commander Zhalk to relinquish the weapon himself. This method is far simpler, but you will have to make some preparations beforehand. If you have either started off as a Cleric yourself or have Shadowheart in your party at this point, make sure to change up certain skills. Equip the Command: Drop skill in your skill bar and proceed to the control room.

When you run into battle, immediately use Shadowheart (or your Cleric) to cast Command: Drop on Commander Zhalk. This move will not always succeed, but it has a higher chance of landing than any offensive skill would. If done right, this will make Zhalk drop the Everburn Blade immediately.

From this point on, Zhalk is effectively neutered. He will deal minimal damage so you can probably decide to kill the Mind Flayer instead (although we don’t recommend it). Whatever you choose, make sure to do it quickly because Zhalk’s backup with arrive soon in the form of two powerful Cambions.

Regardless of how you acquire the Everburn Blade, hit the controls at the end of the room to cause the Nautiloid to crash as you complete the tutorial area. Congratulations, you now have one of the best weapons in the early stages of the game!

About the author