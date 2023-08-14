Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the dog collar in BG3

You can get many items in Baldur’s Gate 3 by exploring the lands and investigating certain areas. And if you love dogs and are in the Underdark, you might be excited to know you can get a dog collar. But it’s not a good thing because getting it is very grim, so it’s up to you whether you want to get the dog collar.

How to find the dog collar in BG3, explained

To find the dog collar in BG3, you must dig up the grave of a dog named Myrna in the Dread Hollow of the Underdark, roughly at the coordinates X:-41 and Y:-209.

This is the grimmest option in BG3. Image via Larian Studios

You can either wear it yourself or give it to one of your companions (their reactions are hilarious). Unfortunately, this amulet doesn’t provide any additional effects or spells, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely useless.

How to use the dog collar in BG3

By piloting the character wearing the dog collar, you can press a button by a dog bed within the Arcane Tower and obtain some meat.

If you haven’t been to the Arcane Tower in the Underdark before, be careful, as there is a powerful warding system, the Arcane Turrets, that is tough and can’t be taken down through normal means. But you can destroy them with Lightning abilities and disable them with Radiant ones.

When the turrets are blue, that means they’re active. Image via Larian Studios

Inside the Arcane Tower, you’ll find the button and dog bed at X: -26 and Y:-270. And while piloting the character wearing the dog collar, press the button, and you’ll get a piece of Raw Steak. I forgot to equip the collar, and nothing happened when I pressed the button.

But dialogue does play, saying the dog collar is vibrating. So, if you see that, it means you have the dog collar but haven’t equipped it.

Unfortunately, after you’ve obtained the steak, the dog collar has no other uses except as a fashion statement.

