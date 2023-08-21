Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find Ellie May’s Family Ring in BG3

Finding Ellie May’s Family Ring is one of the many quests you’ll encounter in Act Two of Baldur’s Gate 3. To get this ring, you’ll have to venture deeper into the Ruined Battlefield because it’s not in Ellie May’s grave as the letter suggests.

Location of Ellie May’s Family Ring in BG3

You can find Ellie May’s Family Ring to the right of the Camp in the Shadow–Cursed Lands, roughly at the coordinates X: 99 and Y: 132.

When you pick up the Unsent Letter from the skeleton at the coordinates X:76 and Y:151, it says the Ring can be found buried at the grave of Ellie May.

The writer of this letter wasn’t the nicest person. Image via Larian Studios

However, when you arrive at the Camp in the Shadow-Cursed Lands (X:97 and Y:130) and interact with the tombstone and the grave, there is nothing to loot. Don’t fret though because the ring is close by.

To the right of the grave, and if you pass a Perception check, you will find Beast Tracks that lead over the cliff’s edge, which means you also need to jump down. If you pass another Perception check, you will find a small Burrow with a bone and the Family Ring.

A simple Uncommon Ring with some decent stats. Image via Larian Studios

Ellie May’s Family Ring Stats

Ellie May’s Family Ring is an Uncommon Ring that can be sold for around 65 gold, and it has the following stats:

Plus Two on Death Saving Throws

So, if you or your companions tend to get knocked down a lot, this ring may be for you. I didn’t use the ring because it didn’t add value to my characters. Especially my Bard because they’re better off with rings like Whispering Promise or the Ring of Salvation.

But this is one of many Act Two quests that are great to complete for the sake of completion rather than for the rewards.

