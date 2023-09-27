Baldur’s Gate 3: How to enter Candulhallow’s Tombstones in BG3

There seem to be some issues with the quest bugging for certain players.

Candulhallow’s Tombstones in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a part of the “Impress the Murder Tribunal” and “Investigate the Murders” quests in Act Three of the game that lead to you ultimately facing off with Orin the Red.

If you’re coming to this guide, you likely already knew that, and you’re stuck on a very specific part of the quest that is causing some amount of frustration for numerous players. I say that because I personally experienced some of the same confusion that I’ve seen others mention on social media. So let’s just cut to the chase and get this one figured out.

Where is Candulhallow’s Tombstones in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The first thing you need to know in order to enter Candulhallow’s Tombstone is where in the Lower City it is. Especially with all of the map markers that show you where murder targets are, it can be disorienting to try to find the exact location you’re looking for.

Candulhallow’s Tombstones is located in the north eastern portion of the map, near the cemetery (X:90 Y:16). This is the building you will need to enter, and there will be a hidden door in the back room that you’ll need to find a way to access.

A button hidden behind a painting on the opposite side of the room can be pressed to reveal the door. Screengrab via Dot Esports

But then again, if you’re reading this, you likely already knew that because you’re trying to enter the secret door there. The game doesn’t necessarily give us the best directions in that regard, especially if you’re trying to investigate the murders and not impress the Murder Tribunal.

How to enter Candulhallow’s Tombstones in Baldur’s Gate 3

In order to enter the secret Bhaalist door, there are a few different things that you can do, but ultimately, you’ll need to get a password that will let you open up the door. If you’re trying to save victims that are on the Bhallist hit list, you’ll need to stop Dolor, the red dwarf responsible for the spree of murders.

The first step to do that is to head to the Wine Festival in the Lower City, where one of the potential victims, Cora Highberry, is hanging out. There you’ll notice that Dolor is trying to poison her, triggering a combat sequence.

If you have a character with Counterspell available on your team, it’s highly advised that you counter Dolor’s first move, which is to create a portal and escape. This will help you quickly put an end to his shenanigans.

If you’re like me and weren’t smart enough to keep Wyll or Gale in your group for an occasion like that, you’ll need to kill off the shapeshifters that remain and continue investigating other crime scenes.

Some of the dopplegangers will drop a Tombstone Shop key, which you can use to enter the main shop easily enough.

By investigating the murders, you can ultimately learn that the password is “Sicarius,” and your journal should update you to head to the secret door. There you can enter the tomb, but for some players, like myself, just figuring out the password still leads to a dead end. Your journal will tell you to go there and that you know the password, but it still wont let you pass. This seems to be a bit of a bug with the quest.

For me, in order to get past the door, I had to circle back through the remaining living people on the murder list. My journal suggested that Figaro Pennygood was the next target on the list. Despite the fact that I had previously paid him a visit, I went back to his shop, and sure enough Dolor was there prepared to murder him.

Another potential crime scene. Screengrab via Dot Esports

If you speak up and attempt to stop the murder, you’ll trigger a fight sequence that finally lets you take out Dolor and get a couple of quest items. One is a scroll, and the other is a bag containing hands of the victims that he had already taken out. Doing this allowed me to go back to the door and get past without any issue.

To sum it all up, the quest seems a little bit buggy, but so does a lot of Act Three. As long as you try to stop Cora Highberrry’s murder and then go to Figaro’s shop to stop his murder, you should be able to get through the door.

The issue that I ultimately had with the quest seems to be connected to a bug other players experienced involving Gauntlet Devella not being at Elfsong Tavern, where you’re supposed to originally meet her. Luckily, it seems like that won’t lead to too much trouble as long as you follow the steps listed above.

