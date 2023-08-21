After you enter the city of Baldur’s Gate in Act Three of Baldur’s Gate 3, you will find side quests around every corner. Stop the Presses is one such side quest that you can find near the entry of the Lower City.

You can start this quest by speaking to the journalist Estra Stir. Though various side quests in Baldur’s Gate are fairly self-contained stories, the effects of Stop the Presses will drastically impact your reputation around the city. If done correctly, you can use this side quest to earn your party some serious credit with the citizenry of Baldur’s Gate.

How to start Stop the Presses in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can start the Stop the Presses side quest by speaking with Estra Stir in the city of Baldur’s Gate. Her exact location can be identified on the map below, as it is just south of the Basilisk Gate Waypoint location.

Estra Stir can be found at the following coordinates (X:122, Y:-66) | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you speak with Stir, you will have started the side quest. At this point, you should note that this is a time-sensitive quest. If you long rest at any point after receiving the quest, the article Stir is writing will immediately release and effect your reputation, for better and worse.

Where to find the Editor of the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette

Your second objective in this side quest is to enter the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette office. This can be located just south of the Elfson Tavern and not too far from where you originally began the quest.

Once inside, you can try to speak with the editor, Ettvard Needle, though he will deny your request to alter the article and kick you out. From here, you’ll need to get creative to re-enter the office.

There’s a few ways to enter the Gazette, though all will involve breaking in | Screenshot via Dot Esports

Playing as a Sorcerer, I used an Invisibility spell and ungrouped my character from the party to venture into the Baldur’s Mouth Gazette solo. You can also use a Scroll of Invisibility or simply lockpick the front doors. I definitely don’t recommend trying to fight your way through this one, considering this entire questline is about saving face.

Where to find the printing press in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you’re inside the building, you will need to travel to the basement. Guards will have a line of sight around the elevator near the beginning on the instance, so I recommend going with the stairs near the metal door. Either way the doors will be locked, so you’ll need a solution for getting past this obstacle.

Once in the basement, you can find alternative articles scattered throughout the area. A few I ran by had titles such as “Make Big Money By Trading with Adventuers,” “Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing,” or “The Cutest Cat You’ve Ever Seen.” No matter the article you pick up, it will save your reputation after you replace it in the printing press.

The printing press itself, which is surprisingly sentient, can be found in the south eastern corner of the basement. The printing press will need some convincing in order to help you, with either a Deception or Persuasion check, both needing a DC 20. If you manage to succeed, simply put in the new article and find your way out.

