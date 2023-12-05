Baldur’s Gate 3 gets upset, TIME magazine crowns surprise hit best video game of the year

Baldur’s Gate 3 had everything to become this year’s best video game. It had interesting characters, an engaging plot, and a fluid combat system. Unfortunately, it didn’t capture TIME Magazine’s heart to take the crown as the best video game of the year.

The results are in and Baldur’s Gate 3 is No. 2 on TIME Magazine’s list as one of the best video games of 2023. This came as a shock for tons of gamers because this was a highly anticipated game. The RPG based on Dungeons & Dragons allowed players balto immerse themselves in a world of the Forgotten Realms. You could spend hours exploring, however, there was one game that took the crown.

Not quite the best, according to Time Magazine. Image via Larian Studios

TIME Magazine chose Alan Wake II as the best videogame of the year. The sequel to Alan Wake came out 13 years later and is a survival horror game focused on FBI Agent Saga Anderson and Alan Wake. As you play the game, you’ll realize the two parties’ lives intertwine and you’ll need to use quick thinking, based on evidence you find in the game, to make decisions. Dot Esports gave it a seven out of 10.

It’s funny to think that this horror game could compare to a game such as Baldur’s Gate 3 following the reception it’s received from players. I was shocked when I found out Baldur’s Gate 3 made it to second place, but then a wave of relaxation hit me when I realized at least it’s not Hogwarts Legacy.