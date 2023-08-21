Baldur’s Gate 3: All Soul Coin locations in BG3

Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3 are a rare single-use item that can be used by the companion Tiefling Barbarian companion Karlach to give a boost to her infernal engine, thus buffing her once per long rest.

However, getting your hands on Soul Coins can be difficult, so using the buff wisely is of the utmost importance and knowing where to find as many as possible will help you take full advantage of what the coins have to offer.

What do Soul Coins do for Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3?

If you’ve found and are using Karlach, consuming a Soul Coin will provide your Zariel Tiefling companion with a temporary buff called Infernal Fury. The buff reads as such:

“The hatred and pain of a captured soul fuel Karlach’s infernal machine. Her weapon and unarmed attacks deal an additional 1~4 fire damage when she is Raging or when her hit points drop below 25 percent.”

It will be very obvious when Karlach is buffed with Infernal Fury. This girl will quite literally be on fire. Screengrab via Dot Esports.

You’ll be able to tell that she’s got the fury just by looking at her because she will quite literally be engulfed in flames with her eyes glowing from the flame as well. This buff will last until the next time you take a long rest, so if you know that you’re headed into a couple of significant fights or have had trouble downing a specific boss and had to load up a previous save, that’s likely the best time to pop one of these.

Again, you’re not going to come across a ton of these. In my personal solo campaign, I only naturally stumbled across about three without any outside help. That doesn’t provide many opportunities for quality usage. I highly recommend being conservative with usage of these, especially early on in the game. You really shouldn’t need to use any in Act One.

All Soul Coin locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

Here is a list of all the places and ways that you can obtain Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3. This list will be updated periodically as we continue to discover more confirmed Soul Coins throughout the game.

Act One

Emerald Grove – a Tiefling named Nadira rewards you with one after you save her from a Bugbear Assassin.

– a Tiefling named Nadira rewards you with one after you save her from a Bugbear Assassin. Dank Crypt – There are three here. Each can be found in a sarcophagus, so make sure to loot all of the ones you find throughout the crypt. Just be careful, as there are traps down there.

– There are three here. Each can be found in a sarcophagus, so make sure to loot all of the ones you find throughout the crypt. Just be careful, as there are traps down there. The Risen Road – in the Toll Collector’s House there is one that can be found on the floor of the balcony. This is near where we meet Karlach in the first place.

