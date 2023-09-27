When does the Assassin’s Creed Mirage review embargo lift?

When will you finally get to learn more about this game?

If you’re like me and have already boarded the hype train for Assassin’s Creed Mirage that’s arriving on Oct. 5, you’re almost jumping for joy every time you see a sneaky leak or a new piece of information. But what better way to learn about the 13th installment of Assassin’s Creed than reading a review that tells you if it’s worth your money?

Luckily for you, you don’t have to hold on much longer. The review embargo lift will happen any moment now, and when it does, you’ll get to learn how Dot Esports and other publications rated it.

Here’s when you can get your hands on the Assassin’s Creed Mirage reviews.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage embargo time and date

Assassin’s Creed Mirage comes out on Oct. 5. Image via Ubisoft

The Assassin’s Creed Mirage embargo lifts on Oct. 4 2023 at 6:01am CT / 4:01am PDT / 7:01 am EDT / 12pm BST / 9pm AEST.

If we left out your time zone, you’ll find the countdown showing you exactly how much time you still have left to mentally prepare for the reviews, below.

Once the timer runs out, publications across the world that received a game code will share their detailed reviews. It’s important to note the game itself will launch on Oct. 5 and it doesn’t have early access

Until then, there’s a wide number of features you can look forward to in Assassin’s Creed Mirage like stealth, assassinations, various weapons, and, of course, snappy parkour. The story will take you to ninth-century Baghdad, and the main character will be Basim Ibn Ishaq.

But you’ll find out all the details once the review embargo lifts, and you get to read Dot Esports’ take on Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

