The best Throwing Knife enhancements in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The tools in Assassins’ Creed Mirage are important pieces of equipment that can make missions and exploring the world much easier. One of the tools you’ll receive early in the game is the Throwing Knife, which can be upgraded three times with unique enhancements to make it more effective.

While all enhancements improve the weapon, there are certain options you should choose in each tier for the best build that will help you explore the world and complete missions with ease.

The best Throwing Knife upgrades in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

These enhancements will let you take out enemies with ease from a safe distance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tier One: Extended Range

The Extend Range enhancement is the best tier-one choice in Assasin’s Creed Mirage as it provides the most benefit than the other two options. Being able to throw the knife further allows you to take out enemies in tough spaces without exposing yourself to other guards. You can also hit headshots from further away, resulting in a one-hit kill.

The Extra Capacity option might seem useful, but I rarely run out of knives during missions. You can typically find them scattered around the map, making this choice less viable. The Sharp Blade option is nice, but with the extended range upgrade, you can just hit enemies in the head and not have to worry about doing more damage.

Tier Two: Light Blade

The Light Blade is the best choice in the second tier as it allows you to charge your throw to extend its range, making it even easier to take out enemies from a distance. With this enhancement, you’ll be able to hit enemies from ridiculous distances with ease.

The Poison Tip enhancement is alright if you don’t mind enemies dying slowly, but it’s rarely effective in strategies. The Heavy Blade enhancement is a good choice for players who want to incorporate the throwing knives into regular combat, but the Light Blade is the best choice when trying to maintain stealth and avoid fights.

Tier Three: Corrode Body

In tier three you’ll have two options for enhancements: Corrode Body or Armor Piercing. The Corrode Body upgrade dissolves bodies after they’re killed with a throwing knife, preventing them from being found by other enemies. This means you can kill an enemy in an open area and won’t need to move the body, allowing you to take them out without exposing yourself.

Combining this with the extended range from the first two tiers will make it easier than ever to take out enemies and carve a path for yourself with ease. You likely won’t be able to take out all guards in a go, but it should be enough to make sneaking around much easier.

