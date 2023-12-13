Parkour in Assassin’s Creed Mirage finally feels good after massive update

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was marketed and priced at a lower rate than previous Assassin’s Creed games, but Ubisoft is not ready to drop its support for it yet. A new title update brings some exciting changes, most notably improving the initially lackluster parkour of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage launched to a mixed reception bordering on apathy. One of the consistent complaints was its stiff parkour, but thanks to the latest update, Mirage’s parkour is now contending with the best in the series. Exploring in Assassin’s Creed Mirage is much more fun after this update. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though Ubisoft’s patch notes only state that the range of side and back ejects has been improved, the entire parkour experience feels like it’s been redesigned from the ground up. Movement is way smoother than it was before the update and fans are already sharing their parkour compilations on Reddit.

The other selling point of the new Assassin’s Creed Mirage update is the addition of a new game plus mode. Thanks to this, you don’t need to start from scratch to play through Mirage. You can keep your progression and use your acquired skills in a new playthrough. Ubisoft adds some cosmetic sugar too with an exclusive new game plus outfit that comes in three different colors.

Some Mirage fans were probably hoping to hear news of proper DLC instead, but the parkour improvement is so noticeable that it’s almost like a gameplay version of DLC that opens up a whole new way of playing the game. With the options a new game plus mode provides, Assassin’s Creed Mirage players can definitely squeeze more enjoyment out of this free update.