One gamer found a PS3 game for sale in maybe the last place you’d expect

These days, strolling into the “games” section of your local pharmacy can feel like an extremely detached experience. Oftentimes, the only things on sale there are gift cards and redeemable scratch-offs for in-game currency.

One local pharmacy, though, has an ancient relic on sale in its gaming section: a copy of the original Assassin’s Creed for PlayStation 3—and no one can figure out why it’s there.

Bet you weren’t expecting to see this at the pharmacy, huh? Image via Ubisoft

In a post on the gaming subreddit earlier today, a user by the name Yodaboy170 showed off an image of a physical copy of Assassin’s Creed for sale at their pharmacy. The game was still in its protective retailer-supplied casing and looked to be in new condition. It was listed for a price of 19.99 Canadian dollars (about $15).

Finding a PS3 game at a gaming retailer like Best Buy or GameStop can be hard enough on its own, but seeing one at a pharmacy of all places is definitely a headscratcher. In the comments, many people chimed in with their two cents, claiming the game was on display in Shoppers Drug Mart, a Canadian chain of pharmacies that also sells electronics and gifts.

Flanking the copy of Assassin’s Creed on the shelves were Xbox One copies of Hello Neighbor (2017) and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (2019)—a generation behind but still nowhere near as impressive as a copy of a game from 2007. It’s unclear just how long that particular copy of Assassin’s Creed has been sitting on the shelves at this pharmacy, but it’s likely been there for at least a few years. If anything, this person on Reddit found themselves a deal. A PlayStation 3 copy of Assassin’s Creed will run you at least $38.99 at Walmart.

Although it’s not an original copy or release of the game (it’s a PlayStation Greatest Hits edition), the fact that a physical PS3 game is on sale at all is enough to raise questions.