Is the Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Edition worth it?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the first major video game release to happen this October, and fans of the franchise are itching to explore Baghdad as the series returns to its roots. More diehard fans of the franchise might be worrying about whether or not they should pull the trigger on the Collector’s Edition, though.

As with any large singleplayer game launch, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is releasing a few different editions at various prices. The more you pay, the more content you receive.

For the most part, this content is related to in-game items like cosmetics and digital memorabilia. However, the Collector’s Edition for Mirage features some real-life items that attempt to justify its high asking price.

The question is, should you fork over the extra cash?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Collector’s Editions contents

First and foremost, we need to establish the price of the Collector’s Edition and what comes with it before we can pass judgment. The edition costs $150 USD and is only sold at GameStop and the Ubisoft Store.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, all original copies of the edition are sold out. However, you can likely find plenty of the editions on the secondhand market.

Below, you can see exactly what you’ll receive if you decide to purchase the Collector’s Edition.

Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage with a complete pack inspired by Prince of Persia The complete pack includes an outfit, eagle, mount skin, weapons, and more

32cm Basim figurine

Unique Steelbook

78-page Artbook

Replica of Basim’s Brooch

Baghdad map

Selected game soundtrack

The Collector’s Edition for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Image via Ubisoft

Is the Collector’s Edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage worth it?

As far as Collector’s Editions go, this one for Mirage is quite nice and decently priced. Many Collector’s Edition in today’s industry go for $200 and up, so seeing one priced at $150 MSRP is a nice change of pace. Of course, as previously stated, the original copies are sold out, so you might not have the chance to pay MSRP if you buy it secondhand.

Now, do I think the Collector’s Edition is worth the base $150 price tag? It’s really up to the individual to decide. I, being a moderate Assassin’s Creed fan, likely wouldn’t pay $150 for some neat real-life items. However, to a diehard fan who will display the items properly and add them to a collection, I can definitely see the $150 price tag being a decent value.

It also depends on how confident you are in yourself enjoying Assassin’s Creed Mirage. If you’re still a little cautious about how it will turn out, spending $150 might not be too smart if it turns out the game isn’t everything you had hoped.

