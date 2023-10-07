The Assassin’s Creed franchise took its console and PC fans on a Baghdad trip in Mirage, and residents of other platforms like Nintendo Switch are wondering whether they can tag along with the adventure.

Unless there’s an exclusivity deal, consoles and PCs often share the same release schedule, and that was also the case for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Anything that’s not included in the trifecta is often required to wait longer.

Is Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Nintendo Switch?

No, you can’t play Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Nintendo Switch since the game isn’t available on the handheld console.

The game was released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Oct. 2023. While it didn’t come to Nintendo Switch on launch day, there are still plenty of platforms that fans can choose to play the game on and experience everything Baghdad has to offer.

Will Assassin’s Creed Mirage come to Nintendo Switch?

Ubisoft hasn’t announced any official plans to release Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Nintendo Switch or any other platform. The last Assassin’s Creed game available on Nintendo Switch was Odyssey, and Ubisoft decided to skip the portable console with Valhalla in 2020.

Ubisoft released its fair share of Assassin’s Creed games on Nintendo Switch in the past years, and the decision not to include the handheld console in recent releases could be tied to financial reasons. It takes sizable resources to fully port a game to a new console, and if the sales aren’t good enough to justify the efforts, Mirage and future Assassin’s Creed games might not be released on Nintendo Switch.

However, with cloud gaming emerging as a more accessible service, fans who would like to play on the go can choose to subscribe to such services that also feature Assassin’s Creed games in their catalogs.

