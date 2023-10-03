If you’re looking to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Ubisoft Plus for a fraction of its total price, you might be puzzled over how to make it happen and which platforms support it. But don’t stress; it’s a breeze.

What is Ubisoft Plus?

Ubisoft Plus is your ticket to over 100 Ubisoft games, including fresh hits like Assassin’s Creed Mirage. This subscription also covers extras like game expansions and season passes.

What platforms support Ubisoft Plus?

You can get Ubisoft Plus on PC and Xbox. The PC Access plan costs $14.99 per month, while the Multi Access plan, which allows subscribers to play on both PC and Xbox, costs $17.99 per month.

It’s not available on PlayStation consoles. PlayStation users only have access to Ubisoft Plus Classics, which is a different service.

How to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Ubisoft Plus

Want to play Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Ubisoft Plus? Subscribe to Ubisoft Plus on the Ubisoft Store or the Ubisoft Plus section of Ubisoft Connect PC. For just PC access, you can sign up through ABYA. If you’re eyeing the Multi Access option, Luna or the Microsoft Store are your go-to spots.

After subscribing, simply download and launch Assassin’s Creed Mirage from the Ubisoft Plus library.

Open the Ubisoft Connect app, click the Ubisoft Plus tab, find Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and hit the arrow at the bottom-right of its name. On Xbox: Go to My Games and Apps, choose See All, then Full Library, and finally Ubisoft Plus to find it.

After downloading, treat it like any regular game purchase. You can play as long as your Ubisoft Plus subscription is active. If you joined just for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, feel free to cancel the subscription once you’re done.

