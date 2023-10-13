How to perform environmental kills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

If you’ve been playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage‘s Contracts, you’ve likely been presented with the optional objective of using an environmental kill to take out your target a few times.

Unfortunately, the game doesn’t do a great job of explaining what an environmental kill actually is or what qualifies as one. After a bit of experimentation, however, using the environment against your enemies when you need to will become second nature.

How do you perform environmental kills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

In short, environmental kills in Mirage are kills that you perform indirectly using map objects. Basically, any kill that doesn’t involve your weapon touching an enemy directly will count. Dropping suspended loads of building materials on their heads and pulling scaffolding down on them in a chase are easy ways to score environmental kills on enemies, but they all pale before the magnificence of the oil jar.

Oil jars are a great choice… Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Explosive oil jars, which can be identified by their distinctive red color, are found in virtually every stealth arena in the entire game. While throwing them at enemies yourself won’t count as an environmental kill, flicking a throwing knife at a stationary jar will allow you to kill entire groups of enemies at a time without arousing suspicion. Sometimes oil jars just explode, you know? These things happen. It’s a tragic accident.

…but so is scaffolding. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Keep these guidelines in mind, and you’ll be a pro at Mirage‘s Contracts side missions in no time.

