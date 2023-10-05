How to level up fast in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is a return to the fundamentals of Ubisoft’s long-running action-adventure series. Though shedding RPG mechanics from previous titles such as Valhalla or Odyssey, Mirage has kept a sprawling Skill Tree unlocked through leveling.

Upgrading weapons and armor is a great way to power up Basim, however, it is only through the Skill Tree that you can unlock iconic abilities such as Chain Assassination. To unlock the high tiers of the three Skill Trees, you will need increasingly more Skill Points, which are only gained through leveling.

If you want to fill out your Skill Tree in Assassin’s Creed Mirage and get levels quickly, here’s what you need to do.

How to get Skill Points in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Completing main story missions is a great way to gain Skill Points | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has done away with the traditional means of getting Skill Points. Instead of leveling up to acquire Skill Points, you instead gain Skill Points by completing specific tasks or progressing the storyline.

Instead of reaching any kind of XP threshold, you are rewarded with Skill Points after completing objectives around Baghdad. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to gain Skill Points across the map.

How to level up faster in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Completing quests is by far the best means of ‘leveling up’ and getting Skill Points in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Aside from the main storyline, Contracts available at the Hidden Ones’ Bureaus are the best way to complete quick, bite-sized objectives that still reward you with a valuable Skill Point.

Hidden Ones Bureau, such as the one in the Harbiyah, contain boards that have Contract missions | Screenshot by Dot Esports

These missions range from assassinations to escort quests, but each comes with additional rewards which could include Tokens, crafting materials, or other equipment. If you want to fill out your entire Skill Tree, then I definitely recommend that you clear out the Contract board at your Bureau.

Tales of Baghdad are another form of short side quests that you can complete to gain Skill Points. There are significantly fewer Tales of Baghdad compared to contracts, though it is definitely still worth it to take on these easy side missions for an extra Skill Point.

