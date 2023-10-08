How to get the Scriptorium Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Fans of the Abbasid Knight Sword will want to grab this chest.

Exploring Baghdad in Assassin’s Creed Mirage will inevitably lead you to find Gear Chests marked with a yellow marker on your map. These special chests contain weapons and upgrades that are almost always worth grabbing, although they’re often in restricted and heavily guarded areas.

The Gear Chest in the Scriptorium compound is no exception, although is significantly easier to get than other Gear Chests.

Where is the Scriptorium Gear Chest in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

The Scriptorium Gear Chest is located on the second floor of a building on the edge of the compound. The easiest way to reach the building is by climbing into the compound in the southeast corner, as going through the main entrance requires dealing with several guards.

There are a few sentries on top of the building and the surrounding building, but you should only have to take out the two directly above the chest. The enemies are separate, so feel free to sneak up on them for an easy kill or take them out from a distance with a throwing knife.

This chest contains the Abbasid Knight Sword upgrade schematic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There is a door on the first floor of the building, but it’s barred from the inside. The only way inside is through a balcony on the second floor, which is easily accessible from the roof. However, an armored guard patrols this area, so use Eagle Vision to make sure he’s facing away from the door before dropping down. Once his back is turned, jump down and take him out quietly.

This Gear Chest contains the Abbasid Knight Sword Upgrade Schematic, which is needed to make the weapon more effective in combat. This chest is also one of the easier to unlock in Mirage, so consider scooping the schematic when you find yourself in the area.

